This is the new Empire Waxed Cotton Jacket BSA002, it’s a collaborative design between BSA and Merlin, two British motorcycling companies that are well known for their classically-inspired designs.

The Empire jacket has a main chassis of Halley Stevensons® 12oz Scottish waxed cotton which is fitted with a Reissa® active waterproof/breathable membrane for improved water resistance.

Inside the jacket you’ll find British Marton Mills® tartan liner trim, a mesh drop liner for breathability, and a 150g removable thermal full body liner, designed to be fitted to the jacket during the cooler months and removed for warmer weather riding.

High-quality YKK® zippers are used throughout the jacket, as well as antique-style hardware, BSA branded snaps, and BSA embroidery.

The Empire jacket also comes with a full gamut of safety gear including removable D3O® LP1 CE EN1621 Level 1 shoulder and elbow armor. It also has a D3O® Viper large back protector pocket and the armor for this is sold separately.

In total there are four patch pockets closed by a flap and stud, there’s an inside facing jet pocket, and internal pockets for valuables like smartphones and house keys.

The jacket has ventilation points on the front and back, side entry hand warmer pockets, and both a YKK® jacket yo trouser connecting zip and a Euro jacket to jean connector hoop. It’s offered in two colorways – black or dark olive green.

