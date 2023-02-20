This is 1968 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck has been given a range of upgrades including a conversion to four-wheel drive, a suspension lift, new wheels and tires, a front nudge bar, a set of KC spotlights, and gleaming teal and white two-tone paint work.

The original engine has also been removed and replaced with a Chevrolet 350 small block V8 – a popular choice due to its reliable power and torque, and the staggeringly wide selection of aftermarket parts available for it.

Fast Facts – The Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck

The Chevrolet C/K series of pickup trucks were first introduced in 1959 as a 1960 model year. They were offered in both 2×4 and 4×4 configurations, labelled “C” and “K” respectively.

The second generation of the Chevrolet C/K series arrived in 1967, it carried over much the same chassis and engine choices as the first generation model, but introduced a new more modern body.

The Cheyenne and Sierra nameplates were both used on the second generation C/K series for the first time, and the first Chevrolet K5 Blazer would be based on the C/K series chassis and body design.

The Chevrolet C10 you see here started out in standard 2×4 trim but has since been upgraded to 4×4. The suspension has also been upgraded, as have the wheels, tires, paintwork, and engine – it’s now powered by a small block 350 V8.

The Chevrolet C/K Series

The second generation of the Chevrolet C/K series would prove highly influential in a number of ways. It was the origin of both the Cheyenne and Sierra nameplates which are still in production today, and it formed the basis of the Chevrolet K5 Blazer which pushed the Ford Bronco and International Scout to adopt larger sizing.

The first generation of the C/K pickup truck series arrived in 1959 and was sold until 1966. It replaced the earlier Task Force range and it featured a drop-center frame which allowed for a lower cab. More automobile comforts were integrated and it proved a popular alternative to the ever-popular Ford F-Series.

The second generation arrived in 1967 and built on the foundation of its predecessor by offering more automobile-like features for daily driving comfort. It had an all-new body style referred to as the “Action Line” by Chevrolet, and it would be the last of the Chevrolet pickups offered in only a single cab with no crew cab option.

The same chassis platform of the older model would be retained, with its drop-center frame, and many of the engines would also be offered in the newer model. When ordering you could choose from three wheelbase lengths, a number of trim levels, a manual or automatic transmission, a slew of engines, and either 2×4 (C) or 4×4 (K) configuration.

A third generation would follow from 1973 until 1991, which was then succeeded by a fourth and final generation which was sold from 1988 to 2002. Production of the series took place in both North and South America, and the vehicles were popular which resulted in them being a common sight on the road.

The Chevrolet C10 4×4 Pickup Shown Here

The 1968 Chevrolet C10 you see here has been significantly modified from new, as is clear immediately from the higher ride height and larger tires than were ever offered on the truck originally.

It was repainted in a two-tone teal and white paint scheme under previous ownership with matching powder-coated white 15″ rally wheels which are shod with 33×12.5″ BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires.

The original 2×4 drivetrain was upgraded to 4×4 to offer significantly better off-road ability, the drivetrain now consists of a 350 V8 sending power back through a TH400 3-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The truck has front disc brakes and drums on the rear, and live axles front and back riding on leaf springs. Inside the cab you’ll find a reupholstered bench seat in off-white vinyl, new door panels, carpets, headliner, gauges, sun visors, and audio equipment.

The truck is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer by the selling dealer in Costa Mesa, California with a clean Montana title.If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer