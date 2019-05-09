Dainese Kidal Jacket – A Classic Paris-Dakar Style Motorcycle Jacket

The Dainese Kidal Jacket was designed by the Italian motorcycle gear manufacturer to evoke the spirit of the classic Paris-Dakar Rally wear from the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Now known as the Dakar Rally, the Paris-Dakar quickly earned a reputation for being the single hardest race in the world. It crossed countries, continents, and deserts with minimal outside support or help. Just finishing the race was a major accomplishment, winning it guaranteed you legend status for the rest of your life.
The Kidal Jacket is an homage to the formative early years of the Dakar, when it was amateur racers piloting cars and motorcycles at speed across the wilderness with little more than a compass and a road book.
The jacket comes in ebony or white, the latter color is optimal for riding in hot climates. There are zippered vents across the top of the chest, on the back, and the inside of the arms to keep you cool.
There are removable Pro-Armor protectors (certified to CE standard EN 1621.1) in the shoulders and elbows, and a pocket for an optional back protector.
The main chassis of the Kidal Jacket is soft natural open grain cowhide leather, there’s a jacket to trousers connection loop and four large pockets on the front – ideal for holding maps, compasses, emergency rations, and maybe even a hip flask for the end of the day.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Goodspeed Petrol racing watch is designed to look like the motorsport chronographs of the 1970s while carrying an MSRP of just $169 USD – making it affordable to almost everyone, including many that can’t quite spring for a Rolex Daytona just yet.
The Military Watch Company or “MWC” for short makes timepieces for a number of militaries around the world as well as police forces, anti-terrorist units, specialist marine security units, shipping and salvage organisations, and a diverse array of government agencies and departments. Fortunately they also sell watches to regular folks like you and I. The…
This 16-cylinder stirling engine is a fully-functioning model capable of speeds of almost 2,000 rpm. It’s powered by burning butane (lighter gas), there’s a small clear cylinder at the rear of the engine that feeds gas through copper pipes up to the 8 bases of the rear “hot” cylinders. Stirling Engines Stirling engines are remarkably simple,…
The Burly Voyager Back Pack was designed by the team at Burly specifically for motorcycle use, it has a main chassis of heavy duty black Cordura, with leather exterior support panels, thick padded straps with flannel inner sections, and a padded interior with a 15″ laptop compartment. Burly Brand has been in business for over…
The Roue CHR Chronograph was designed as a daily-wearable wristwatch that won’t break the bank, with an MSRP of just $260 USD. The team at Roue developed the watch in the style of the timepieces worn by racing drivers in the 1970s, men like Hunt, Lauda, and Fittipaldi. Other design influences include German Braun designs, and…
Goose: Wingman of the Road is a new camping system designed to take care of your accommodation needs when out motorcycle camping – including a mattress and sleeping bag. The Goose combines two designs, the traditional motorcycle tent that attaches to the bike, and an Australian-style swag that is typically defined as a one-person tent…