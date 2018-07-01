Short Film: Constructing a Car Engine In The 1930s

This short film shows what went into building a car engine back in the 1930s, including casting, forging, machining, assembly, and testing.
It’s a remarkable look back at how it was done before the robots took over, the amount of hand work required is impressive – as is the somewhat casual nature of the safety precautions taken.
The film starts with a look at the casting processes, you’ll see a crankshaft being made, this is followed by machining, and the processes involved in connecting rod, piston, and camshaft fabrication.
It ends with footage of the engines being assembled, before being tested on the bench. The film was created by Morris Motors, so as you can imagine it’s a little breathless in its praise of the company, but even that offers an insight into the era.
Related Posts
These billet aluminum handlebar switches by Lions Den Motorcycles are individually CNC machined in England, they come in either two or three button layouts, and you can choose between black or stainless steel buttons. Lions Den Motorcycles is a British custom motorcycle garage run by Daniel Thomas – a former professional musician who travelled the…
Read More
Tire technology has come an extraordinarily long way over the past few decades, hundreds of millions have been spent developing better tire compounds and improving tire structure, resulting in much improved safety and significantly increased speeds. While this new technology is excellent, there is still a huge market for vintage-styled rubber to fit classic and…
Read More
If you’ve ever wanted to spend a lap aboard a superbike at the Isle of Man TT with no risk of putting yourself through a stone wall, this short film series is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. It was produced by the official Isle of Man TT folks, who’ve taken a full race-speed lap…
Read More
The SU Carburettor was developed by brothers Herbert and Carl Skinner in the early 1900s – the name is an abbreviation of Skinner Union. The unusual-looking carburettors would go on to become almost ubiquitous in the British motor industry, and would be fitted to engines in cars built by Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Rover, Riley, Turner, Austin,…
Read More
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to fly a chopper, this 1952 US Navy Training Film will do an excellent job of getting you started – it’s surprisingly detailed, and it starts out all the way back in the time of Leonardo da Vinci, then follows major iterations in design until 1952. This film…
Read More
The Sunbeam Tiger famously features a V8 shoehorned into an engine compartment designed in England by engineers who would have been mortified had they known that their little roadster would, a few years later, be shipped off to a former chicken farmer’s garage in California where it would be hammered, cut, and welded to accommodate…
Read More