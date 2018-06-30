A Remote Controlled Kit-Built PBY Catalina Seaplane – 53.5″ Wingspan

The PBY Catalina one of the most famous seaplanes in history, over 3,300 were built between 1936 and 1957, and many of them saw active duty during the Second World War. So versatile was the Catalina that they served every branch of the United States Armed Forces, and were used extensively by the armed services of many other nations.
The key to the success of the PBY Catalina was the fact that they could land on either land or water (thanks to retractible landing gear), carry up to 28 passengers or thousands of pounds of bombs/payload, fly at 15,000 ft, with the longest non-stop flight recorded at a remarkable 31 hrs 45 min.
This kit-built PBY Catalina from Great Planes has a 53.5″ wingspan, it’s powered by twin brushless electric motors connected to a 11.1V 2100mAh LiPo battery pack stored within the fuselage.
Great Planes developed the kit to be “almost” ready to fly, it requires about 10 hours of work to finish it off – the fiberglass fuselage is finished, the wood wings and tail are covered, and the molded ABS wingtip floats are ready to attach.
The fuselage features a rubber plug for easy drainage, and the hardware package includes two each of props, adapters, machined aluminum prop hubs, and spare bubble observation canopies.
There are very few R/C planes that can take off and land on water, a significant benefit for first time R/C plane pilots as any crashes only result in a floating upside down plane – not a plane smashed into the asphalt.
Tower Hobbies offer the PBY Catalina in two forms, you can either buy the basic kit, or the combo kit that includes all the required motors, batteries, servos etc. If you’d like to see the plane in action there’s a video below – it’s remarkable how short the take off and landing distances are.
The Dodge WC56 Command Reconnaissance Vehicle was developed on the platform of the Dodge WC Series as a 4×4 to be used by senior officers and reconnaissance personnel, as well as as radio operators with the WC58 variant that had a large radio fitted to the rear. General Patton and the Dodge WC56 The most…
This original USAF training film from 1960 gives a 20 minute introduction to the art of dogfighting in fighter jets – otherwise known as Air Combat Maneuvering. At the beginning of the 1960s jet fighters were still relatively new, the first having been flown only 15 or so years prior. That said, men had been…
The Spitfire Pen is a creation of the Hordern Richmond Aircraft Company, they’ve been in business since 1937 when the company was founded by Frederick Gordon-Lennox (the 9th Duke of Richmond) and Edmund Hordern. During WWII they built many of the propellers for British fighters and bombers, as well as the Hordern Richmond Autoplane. In…
Chuck Yeager is now 94 years old, and amazingly he’s very active on Twitter – where his famously fearless personality is on full display, sharing his views, cracking jokes, and chatting with fans around the world. This film is from decades before Twitter was created, covering the now legendary feat that launched Yeager into the…
Flying the Lindbergh Trail runs approximately an hour in length, it (unsurprisingly) follows Charles Lindbergh’s journey down the length of Central and South America in one of the 150 Sikorsky S-42s owned by Pan American Airways. It appears to have been filmed in the late 1930s or 1940s by the look of the cars on the streets, and…
The Douglas DC-3 is remembered as one of the most important aircraft of the 20th century – largely because of the way it revolutionised commercial passenger flight. The aircraft was designed and built to fulfill an order for Transcontinental and Western Airlines (TWA), who wanted to compete with the new Boeing 247 being flown by…