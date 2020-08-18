A New Series Of Classic Sports Car Prints By Ecurie

Ecurie was started back in 2015 by Kit Boothby as a personal project to collect stories and images from the world of cars, motorsport, and graphic design. Kit grew up attending races from Group C to Touring Car racing and Group B Rally cars on the special stages of the RAC Rally, he now works for brand design agencies in the UK and Ecurie is a passion project that allows him to maintain a presence in the world of classic cars and motor racing.
This series of illustrations are just the beginning, Kit is planning to expand the collection in the coming months with additional hand-drawn artworks – he’s also available for hire if you’d like a bespoke illustration of your own classic in this style.
Each print is shipped out in a thick cardboard tube for safety and if you’d like a larger print it’s not a problem, just contact Kit via Ecurie.co.uk here and he’ll be happy to get it organised.
