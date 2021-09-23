The Clark Fork Copper Flask by the team at Whiskey Leatherworks was designed as a buy-it-for-life item, it might just be the last flask you ever need to buy.

Whiskey Leatherworks was founded in Maine back in 2013 by a group of friends who wanted to bring back that character found in products that were handmade in America in the time of the old American West.

They take great care to source American made materials wherever possible, and they make their own products by hand in Maine and Montana.

The Clark Fork Copper Flask starts life as a high-quality 6 oz food-grade stainless steel flask that is then electroplated with copper, ensuring that it’ll last.

American tanned 3 to 4 oz leather from the Horween Tannery and Hermann Oak are then brought in and turned into the distinctive leather flask jacket with your choice of traditional (synthetic) sinew or up-cycled fly line provided by the team at Fly Vines.

When ordering you also have the option to have your flask monogrammed, making them an excellent gift idea for loved ones and a good way to mark a special occasion for yourself. A wide variety of different leather colorways and stitching colors are also available when ordering.

Whiskey Leatherworks make everything from leather belts, fly wallets, and bags to apparel, dog collars, and of course, flasks. They encourage visitors to their workshop at 13 Western Ave, Kennebunk, Maine, and they also offer white label products for breweries and distilleries.

