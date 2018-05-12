The Boosted Mini – An Electric Skateboard For The Masses Reading time: about 2 minutes. Design

Gadgets

Gear

The Boosted Mini is an electric skateboard designed for everybody – not just the longboard wizards. Its smaller size when compared to typical electric skateboards makes it far more manageable for beginner to intermediate riders, and you’ll find low speed riding easier too thanks to quicker directional control.

The Boosted Mini comes in two models, the Mini S and the Mini X. While both are almost identical the Mini S is cheaper, and has a smaller battery, while the Mini X is a little more expensive, with longer range and a higher top speed.

The Boosted Mini S

The Mini S has an 18 mph top speed (29 km/h), a 7 mile range (11.2 kilometers), and a total weight of 15 lbs (6.8 kgs). The charge time is 1 hour and 15 minutes, and power is provided by a 1000 Watt electric motor – meaning the Mini S can climb gradients up to 20% without breaking a sweat.

The Boosted Mini X

The Mini X has a 20 mph top speed (32.2 km/h), a 14 mile range (22.5 kilometers), and a total weight of 16.8 lbs (7.6 kgs). The charge time is 1 hour and 45 minutes, and the Mini X can climb the same 20% gradients as the S.

The Boosted Mini – Deck / Trucks / Drive

Both the S and X variants have a deep dish deck to help with both grip and directional control, it also has a kicktail for sharp turns and pivoting. The deck is a triaxial fiberglass composite around a lightweight poplar core, this allows it to be remarkably strong but still flexible.

The board’s edges are reinforced with a polymer sidewall, and it’s fitted with CNC precision machined trucks with a higher grade aluminum and an updated design that adds more material in high stress areas.

Each Boosted Mini ships with its own wireless handheld controller allowing you to choose acceleration and braking. There are three ride modes – Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced. The board’s belt drive system also feeds energy back into the battery when slowing down, thanks to regenerative braking.

Buy Here