The Bell Eliminator Carbon Helmet – A State-Of-The-Art Helmet With Vintage Styling

This is the Bell Eliminator Carbon Helmet, as the name implies, it’s the newer, lighter version of the popular Eliminator model line design for people who want a combination of state-of-the-art technology with classic retro looks.

Each carbon Eliminator has a shell made from 6K carbon fibre, a higher density weave with 6,000 strands per tow, regular carbon fibre typically uses 3,000 or 3K. This increased thread count gives the final material more strength and so it’s used in applications that require more than what 3K carbon fibre can offer.

Bell released the Eliminator helmet in 2019 and it was well-received thanks to its combination of vintage looks and the fact that it meets modern helmet safety standards. The full face helmet meets both the USA DOT and European ECE 22.05 safety certification standards, and it has a ProVision dual pane anti-fog shield with class 1 optics.

Inside the helmet you’ll find pockets for speakers should you wish to fit them, the helmet is also eyeglass compatible, and it has airflow ports along the top of the head to help you vent a lot of heat quickly in warmer climates.

Bell offers the carbon version of the Eliminator in sizes ranging from S up to XXL with a size guide on the website to help you get the right size first time. You can choose to have either the bare carbon finish or a stylized version by the team at Roland Sands Design, and both versions come with an anti-bacterial liner.

Modern helmets with classic styling like the Eliminator have become increasingly popular in recent years and they now represent one of the fastest growing helmet market segments. Part of the reason for this is the popularity of vintage, custom, and modern classic motorcycles and their owners, who often prefer to wear period-correct looking gear to better suit their bikes.

