This is an office desk that has been made from original alloy Series III Land Rover front wings. It’s been given a distressed/patinated finish in Marine Blue, and it has a reclaimed burnt scaffold-board worktop.

Despite the aged appearance this desk is essentially new, it even has a built-in wireless charging pad hidden under the surface to keep your smartphone topped up as you work.

The vehicle that this desk is based on, at least partially, is the Land Rover Series III. This model was released in 1971 and it’s essentially a series of updates over the earlier Series IIA Land Rover. The headlights were moved from the inner grill panel to the wings, though this change had been applied to some later Series IIA models also.

Other updates for the Series III included the use of a moulded plastic grill rather than the earlier metal grill, it also had a slightly more powerful engine thanks to the compression ratio being raised from 7:1 to 8:1.

The Series III transmission also featured synchromesh on all four forward gears, earlier models didn’t have syncro on first (with some exceptions), the formerly metal dashboard was replaced with a soft plastic unit for crash safety, and the centrally-located instrument panel was moved in front of the driver for better ergonomics.

The Series III Land Rover would be the most prolifically produced of all the Series models, 440,000 were built from 1971 to 1985. In 1976 a major milestone was passed when the 1,000,000th Land Rover rolled off the production line.

The desk measures in at 167cm wide x 107cm deep and it has a height that is adjustable between 76cm – 86cm. The inner frame is made from tubular steel and it has removable legs that make it nice and easy to fit through doorways into your study or work area.

If you’d like to read more about this Series III Land Rover desk or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Iconic Auctioneers. It’s due to be offered as part of the Race Retro Automobilia Sale on February the 24th and the price guide is £2,000 – £2,500 or approximately $2,500 to $3,200 USD.

Images courtesy of Iconic Auctioneers