Alpinestars Brera Airflow Jacket – A Perforated Leather Jacket For Warm Weather Riding

The Alpinestars Brera Airflow Jacket is made from full grain leather and features slim-fitting, CE certified, removable Bio Armor shoulder and elbow protectors as well as a pocket for an Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, which can be bought separately.
Alpinestars developed the Brera Airflow model for people who want the protection of full grain leather without the heat – the jacket features extensively perforated front, back, and sleeve panels to maximize airflow and keep you cool in winter.
Most summer jackets tend to be made from fabric and although modern fabrics can offer excellent abrasion and penetration resistance, there are many who won’t wear anything but good quality leather – the biggest drawback being the difficulty of riding in warmer weather.
Alpinestars needs no introduction, the Italian company has been fitting out motorcyclists for decades and they produce much of the gear worn by MotoGP riders, top notch motocross competitors, and everyone in between.
The team at Alpinestars designed the Brera Airflow Jacket to have the look of jackets worn from the 1960s onwards but with modern armor tucked away for added safety. The jacket also features zippered rear back and shoulder gussets for comfort, flexibility, and fit, and it has adjustable cuffs.
The sleeves are pre-curved for a comfortable riding position, it also has zippered hand pockets, a snap closure on the collar, and an interior wallet/document compartment pocket. You can choose between black and brown colorways, sizing ranges from 44 up to 60, and there’s a handy sizing chart on the website to ensure you get the perfect fit first time.
