This is the new Lego® Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole, it’s a kit that contains 1,506 pieces and once completed it measures in at 34 cm (13 inches) long by 16 cm (6.5 inches) wide and over 9 cm (3.5 inches) high.

Interestingly, this kit has working scissor doors, functional steering, a detailed interior, and an opening rear hood showcasing a detailed V12 engine. This is by far the most detailed Lego® Lamborghini Countach model yet made, being much larger and more detailed than their earlier Speed Champions Countach.

In 1985 Lamborghini unveiled a new version of their long-running Countach supercar, a vehicle that had been designed by Marcello Gandini and first shown to the world at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. Production would begin in 1974 and the Countach would be sold for 16 years until 1990 over five major generations: The LP400, LP400 S, LP500 S, LP5000 Quattrovalvole, and the 25th Anniversary Edition.

The LP5000 Quattrovalvole, also known as the 5000 QV, would debut in 1985. The Giotto Bizzarrini-designed V12 was bored and stroked to 5.2 liters and given new heads with four valves per cylinder – “quattro valvole” simply means “four valve” in Italian.

The European carbureted version of this engine was capable of 449 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 369 lb ft of torque at 5,200 rpm. It would be this version of the V12 that would also be used to power the 25th Anniversary Edition Countach which had been restyled by Horacio Pagani.

The Lego® Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole

Earlier this month Lego® announced the new Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole model, as noted above it’s quite large – measuring in at 34 cm (13 inches) long and consisting of 1,506 pieces.

This is by far the most detailed Lego® model of the Countach made to date, with a detailed interior, working steering, an opening trunk and rear hood, and a detailed V12 engine. It also has correct deep-dish wheels, a spoiler, front lip, wheel arch extensions, and opening scissor doors.

The model is due for release on the 1st of July for Lego Insiders, and for the rest of us on the 4th of July, with a price point of $179.99 USD. It comes in any color you like so long as it’s white over a red interior.

Images courtesy of Lego®