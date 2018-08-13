100% Blake Sunglasses – Impact-Resistant Motorcycle Eyewear

The 100% Blake Sunglasses were specifically developed by 100% to accompany their range of motorcycle goggles. Regular sunglasses are generally unsuitable for motorcycle use due to the lack of impact resistance – anything that gets flicked up into your eye could potentially shatter the glass or plastic lens before hitting your eye, making matters considerably worse.
100% designed the Blake Sunglasses with highly-impact resistant polycarbonate 6-base spherical lenses that offer 100% UV protection. The frame is a shatterproof and lightweight Grilamid TR90 unit with ultra-grip TPE rubber nose pads and tips. The lenses have a scratch resistant coating and a Hydroilo treatment to repel water, dirt, and oil.
Styling has been kept low-key to allow wearers to use them both on and off the bike – no one will be any the wiser. The temples have minimal downward curvature behind the ear, this allows you to put them on and take them off easily when wearing a helmet – it’s also a common design feature of sunglasses used by military pilots for the same reason.
