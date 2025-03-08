This is the 72 Volt Scrambler by Vintage Electric. It’s a modern electric bike with classic styling, and it’s powered by a 1300 wh lithium battery pack and a 4000 watt drivetrain offering a top speed of 40+ mph and a range of up to 90 miles per charge.

Each bike is 100% assembled by the Vintage Electric team in Santa Clara, California and delivered ready-to-ride to customers. Each has a hydroformed aluminum frame, an inverted front fork with 60mm of travel, an LED headlight and taillight, and a total weight of 86 lbs.

Vintage Electric

Vintage Electric was founded in 2013 by Andrew Davidge after he took some of his prototype electric bikes to a prestigious motoring show in Monterey, California and was met with an overwhelming swell of interest. He realized there was a market for his retro-styled electric bikes, and he started laying down the plans for his full production models.

The company has now been producing its signature electric bikes for over 10 years in two primary model lines, throttle and pedal assist. Both bikes have similar designs and can use pedaling to assist, however the throttle versions have larger motors, larger battery packs, and are capable of more electric-only range and a higher top speed.

The design of Vintage Electric’s bikes takes cues from early 20th century board track racing motorcycles, and from classic 1950s era pedal bikes. Some models feature front suspension, and all have a centrally mounted battery pack and an electric motor inside the rear wheel hub.

The Vintage Electric 72 Volt Scrambler

As the name implies, the 72 Volt Scrambler model from Vintage Electric has a 72 volt battery pack, and it has some scrambler design cues. It has a lightweight aluminum frame, and the team at Vintage Electric say that they carefully build each bike to last a lifetime.

Power is provided by a rear hub motor producing up to 4000 Watts in race mode, the bike has five different ride modes allowing you to choose your own preferred variation of power and pedal assist offering longer range.

The bike is finished in satin black and it has both an LED headlight and an LED taillight for riding at night and in low light conditions. It has Promax Lucid disc brakes front and back offering regenerative braking to boost your battery power, and it has a dual density leather saddle.

If you’d like to read more about the 72 Volt Scrambler from Vintage Electric you can visit the store here. It retails for $6,495 USD, and it’s suitable for road and trail riding.

Images courtesy of Vintage Electric