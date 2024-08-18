WhatsApp Reddit
Written by Ben Branch  |   August 18th 2024
 

This is the Neon Race Track Silhouette collection created by the European team at Petrol Vibes. They’ve developed neon maps of many of the world’s most famous circuits including Monaco, Spa, Monza, the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and more.

Petrol Vibes was founded in Northern Europe by long-time friends Kristijonas and Paulius. The two men spent countless hours in their garages working on their cars, and came up with the idea of bringing the garage into the house with a car art series that has now expanded to include the neon circuit series you see here.

Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 1

Image DescriptionEach neon track silhouette uses different colors to differentiate between the different sectors of the track, and if you look closely you’ll see finer details, like corner and straight names, run off areas, and more.

Each of the designs in the Neon Race Track Silhouette series is made from organic glass that is 6mm thick, the neon tubes are hand-soldered into place, and it’s then tested to ensure it’s working correctly before it’s shipped out.

They ship each one out with a 2 meter (6’5″) clear electrical cable and an adapter with an additional 0.8 meters or 2’6″ of black cable. The sectors of each circuit are highlighted with a different color to make them clear to see, and other track features are highlighted, like runoff areas, striped curbs, and the names of each section of track.

Petrol Vibes also take custom orders, so if there’s a circuit you like but they don’t currently offer it, they can create one just for you. They offered worldwide shipping, excluding delivery to P.O. boxes and military bases, with free DHL worldwide delivery included with each purchase.

Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 12

Image DescriptionThere are already a huge number of circuits to choose from, and the team at Petrol Vibes say they can make a custom circuit for you if your preferred track isn’t already in the store.

Perhaps the most impressive is the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, which includes colors for all seven sectors as well as the contour lines of the area, showing the elevation changes around the track. This one comes in two sizes, M (20 inches / 50cm) or XL (39 inches / 100 cm) and the option to choose a plug for the US, EU, UK, or Australia.

Visit The Store

Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 5 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 4 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 3 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 2 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 11 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 10 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 9 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 8 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 7 Neon Race Track Silhouettes Petrol Vibes 6

Published by Ben Branch - August 18th 2024