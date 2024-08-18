This is the Neon Race Track Silhouette collection created by the European team at Petrol Vibes. They’ve developed neon maps of many of the world’s most famous circuits including Monaco, Spa, Monza, the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and more.

Petrol Vibes was founded in Northern Europe by long-time friends Kristijonas and Paulius. The two men spent countless hours in their garages working on their cars, and came up with the idea of bringing the garage into the house with a car art series that has now expanded to include the neon circuit series you see here.

Each of the designs in the Neon Race Track Silhouette series is made from organic glass that is 6mm thick, the neon tubes are hand-soldered into place, and it’s then tested to ensure it’s working correctly before it’s shipped out.

They ship each one out with a 2 meter (6’5″) clear electrical cable and an adapter with an additional 0.8 meters or 2’6″ of black cable. The sectors of each circuit are highlighted with a different color to make them clear to see, and other track features are highlighted, like runoff areas, striped curbs, and the names of each section of track.

Petrol Vibes also take custom orders, so if there’s a circuit you like but they don’t currently offer it, they can create one just for you. They offered worldwide shipping, excluding delivery to P.O. boxes and military bases, with free DHL worldwide delivery included with each purchase.

Perhaps the most impressive is the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, which includes colors for all seven sectors as well as the contour lines of the area, showing the elevation changes around the track. This one comes in two sizes, M (20 inches / 50cm) or XL (39 inches / 100 cm) and the option to choose a plug for the US, EU, UK, or Australia.

