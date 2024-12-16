This is the new Field Knife from Iron & Resin, it was developed to be an ideal carry item when in the great outdoors and each one is handmade – so no two are quite the same.

The knife has an Ironwood handle for longevity and a full tang blade made from hand-forged with D2 stainless steel. Each knife comes with a side draw leather sheath and a leather lanyard.

Iron & Resin – A History Speedrun

Iron & Resin was founded by Thom Hill in 2011. He was raised on the East Coast but moved west to attend college in Southern California and quickly fell in love with the area. He made many trips to Baja, Mexico and built a life for himself in California surfing, riding motorcycles, adventuring in vintage 4x4s, and sailing.

Hill started Iron & Resin to create a line of products that were made by hand using traditional techniques, developing gear that will last a lifetime or more as a contrast to the pervasive trend of cheap, disposable, and forgettable ephemera that we’re surrounded with on a daily basis.

The Field Knife by Iron & Resin

The Field Knife is made from D2 stainless steel, this is a steel alloy that is high in both carbon and chromium, making it both strong and highly-resistant to corrosion. It’s a fixed blade drop point knife with a full tang and an Ironwood handle for longevity.

Each knife comes with a handmade side draw leather sheath and a removable leather lanyard, it has a 3″ blade and an overall length of 7″. The handle has a resin band and mosaic pin inlay, and it has a gentle curve to better fit the hand.

These knives are made one at a time and they’re now being sold through the Iron & Resin online store. If you’d like to read more or get one of your own you can visit the store listing here.

Images courtesy of Iron & Resin