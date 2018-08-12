Datsun Racing Documentary: Against All Odds

Against All Odds is a 1971 Datsun documentary about the team’s Trans Am racing efforts with the Datsun 510, known as the Datsun 1600 in many world markets outside of North America.
The mighty little Datsun 510 would shock the under 2.5 class in the 1971 and 1972 SCCA Trans Am Championship, beating the previous favorites BMW and Alfa Romeo.
The sporting credentials of the 510 would be further cemented with multiple wins in both rally and circuit racing around the world, helping to establish Datsun (and Nissan) as a genuine threat to the established American and European marques.
If you’d like to read more about the history of the Datsun 510 you can click here.
Related Posts
The FIAT S61 was astonishingly advanced for its time, it was designed and built in 1908 with a 10 litre (589 cubic inch), 4-cylinder engine, a single overhead cam, 4 valves per cylinder, 4 spark plugs per cylinder, and approximately 130 bhp. Just five were built in 1908 for the FIAT Racing Team, and some…
Read More
The Bolwell Nagari is a car that few people outside Australia have heard of, much less seen or driven. Bolwell were, and still are, Australia’s sports GT car, designed and made by a group of brothers who built their first car whilst ditching school as teenagers. This is a GT car that reflects the Australian…
Read More
In 1973 the Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45 was released, it was a 3.6 litre diesel version of the Japanese 4×4, with a long wheelbase chassis. Toyota released three major wheelbases on their original Land Cruisers, the J40, the J43, and the J45 – the latter of which proved exceedingly popular with farmers due to its load…
Read More
The 1968 iteration of the Shelby GT350 Mustang benefitted from a relocation of the production line from the California-based Shelby factory to the larger and more modern Ford plant in Ionia, Michigan. The advantage of this move was that 1968 and onward Shelby Mustangs tended to have overall better build quality, though purists do often…
Read More
This is the original Steve McQueen race suit and helmet from his now legendary 1971 film Le Mans. The last time it came up for sale it went for almost $1 million USD ($984,000 USD), and it’s likely to surpass that figure handsomely this time around. Le Mans is a movie that any self-respecting car…
Read More
TVR is a British low-volume car maker famous for two things – 1: It’s name is a contraction of “Trevor” because that’s the company founder’s name, and 2: Its cars are so raw and visceral they’re famous for showing up any shortcomings in a driver’s abilities. Often by flying sideways through a hedge.
Read More