Jane Motorcycles Driggs Jacket

The Driggs Jacket by Jane Motorcycles is a new waxed cotton motorcycle jacket designed to be worn both on and off your bike. It incorporates elbow, shoulder, and a back pocket for D30 armor that meets the requirements of European directive 89/686/CEE and of CE technical standards EN 1621-1:2012.

The outer shell is 8.5 oz waxed canvas and it has an eye-catching 100% satin navy blue liner. There’s lamb skin on the neck collar and on the back of the pocket flaps, there are reinforcements on shoulders and elbows, an adjusting waist strap, and cuff adjusting gussets with metal zippers.

