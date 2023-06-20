This is the American Red Cross FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Radio from Eton, it’s an all-in-one solution for staying informed, charging your electronic devices, and creating light in emergency situations.

The device has a side crank handle that can be turned by hand to charge the internal battery. It can also be used to charge external devices over USB including smartphones, flashlights, GPS units, and two-way radios.

It also has a solar panel in the top above the handle that allows it to be charged in the sun, and there’s an LED flashlight built in to the side that runs off the internal battery.

The core functionality of the radio is to tune into emergency broadcasts during natural disasters, and it has an “Alert” function automatically broadcasts any emergency weather alerts for your region or local area.

It can receive signals on AM/FM/NOAA weather band digital radio and World Band with an LCD display for tuning, and it has a built-in alarm clock in case you need to wake up regularly to check on an unfolding situation.

To ensure it remains powered up for plenty of time between charges it has a 2600 mAh internal lithium-ion battery. It has a red flashing LED beacon function as well to help get attention when needed, as well as practical features like an aux input and a headphone jack.

The Eton American Red Cross FRX3+ Emergency Radio costs a little over $50 USD depending on your location, and it comes in both red and black colorways. It weighs 1.33 lbs and it measures in at 6.9 x 5.8 x 2.6 inches.

