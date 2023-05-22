This is the new HJC V10 Tami helmet, it was developed to appeal to those looking for a classic, vintage style helmet but still wanting full modern materials and protection.

The V10 Tami helmet has what the company calls its Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell, which is said to offer a lower weight without skimping on impact protection. It uses the HJC “Advanced Channeling Ventilation System” or ACS for short, which ensures there’s plenty of airflow to keep you cool on those warmer days on the bike.

HJC is a Korean helmet manufacturer that has risen to become the best selling helmet brand in North America. The company was founded in 1971 and it specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling motorcycle helmets exclusively.

At the HJC headquarters in Korea there’s a full wind tunnel for testing various helmet shell designs for aerodynamics, ventilation, noise, and buffeting. The helmets that are approved for production are then made in either the Korean or Vietnamese factories.

HJC sponsors both races and riders in MotoGP, and they sponsor MotoAmerica Superbike riders, as well as FMX riders including X-Games Gold Medalist Nate Adams.

The HJC V10 Tami helmet has a distinctly retro design that’ll be well-suited to use on both vintage bikes and modern classics. It comes with both Black, White/Blue, and White/Red colorways, each of which come with a pinlock ready HJ-41 visor that can be quickly removed and changed without tools when needed.

Inside the helmet you’ll find a modern moisture wicking liner, removable/washable crown and cheek pads, and it’s ready for either 10B or 20B Bluetooth speaker installations.

The helmet is DOT approved for use in the USA and the other countries that accept that standard, and it comes in sizes from S to XXL with an MSRP of $369.99 USD.

If you’d like to read more about the helmet or track down your local supplier you can visit the listing here.