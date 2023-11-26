This is the Ford Bronco as you may never have seen it before – in 1:10th scale remote control form as made by the folks over at Tamiya, based on the sixth generation Bronco released in 2021.

Tamiya chose to base their model on the First Edition version of the Bronco, an early limited edition version based on the Badlands trim and available in either two or four-door form.

As you would expect from industry leaders Tamiya, their Ford Bronco is exacting in its details, right down to finer elements like hinges and door handles. It’s based on the Tamiya CC-02 ladder chassis which has live axles front and rear with four link suspension and CVA oil dampers on all four corners.

Tamiya’s miniature Bronco rides on 26mm 12-spoke black wheels with semi-pneumatic rubber tires that are designed to be soft for managing difficult off-road terrain. The CC-02 chassis offers full four-wheel drive, with the electric motor longitudinally behind the front axle, mated to a separate gearbox and transfer case with power sent front and back to the differentials.

Tamiya include a black Bronco-branded roof rack with the vehicle, though this is removable for those who prefer the way the vehicle looks without it. The ABS plastic body can be finished in the same shade of pale blue as the full-scale First Edition Bronco, including the black side stripes on the lower doors if the builder prefers.

The windows are tinted, this also helps hide the fact that the interior is largely empty, and it comes with a front nudge bar, a cover over the rear-mounted spare tire, and rear vision mirrors on each side. It measures in at a hefty 447 mm long, 204 mm wide, and 233 mm high with a wheelbase of 252 mm.

This kit comes with a type 540 motor and ESC included, however buyers will need some additional equipment including a two-channel radio, a steering servo, a 7.2 volt battery with a compatible charger, and Tamiya PS polycarbonate paint.

Above Video: This is the official Tamiya video about their Bronco model, it shows the vehicle being used off-road and includes some additional information.

Tamiya’s Ford Bronco First Edition is now being offered for sale on their online store for $420 USD, and you’ll find a downloadable manual on the store page as well as plenty of additional information about the model.

Images courtesy of Tamiya USA