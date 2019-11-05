The Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot – 100% Handmade In The USA

The Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot is handmade in Big Rapids, Michigan using the pattern recreated from the first Wolverine 1000 Mile shoe introduced in 1914. Meaning that this isn’t just the boot your grandfather wore to work, this is the boot your great-grandfather wore to work.
Wolverine have been making work boots in the USA since 1883 – they’re now in their 3rd century, they still make the original 1000 Mile Boot in the country and they use one of the best leathers in the world – premium Horween Leather from Chicago.
Each pair of 1000 Mile Boots has a leather outsole with a Vibram rubber heel, the boot uses Goodyear™ Welt construction meaning the sole can be easily removed and replaced by any cobbler, this gives the boots the ability to last for decades if given the right care.
The boot uses traditional, water resistant waxed cotton laces threaded through metal eyelets. Double or triple stitching is used in high-stress areas and the boot is unlined, just like they were back in 1914.
For comfort the 1000 Mile Boot has a cork midsole, to provide traditional and long-lasting shock absorption.
Before the surge in popularity of throw away culture, products like work boots were designed to last years of hard use – Wolverine were one of the pioneers of the modern leather work boot and they’re now one of the last surviving original American manufacturers.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is an original Water Sprite Outboard Motor from 1907, just 5 of these are known to survive in the world and this restored example is possibly the best example of them all. Many of the parts you’d expect to find on a modern outboard engine are all present on the Water Sprite – it’s…
This is probably the most interesting street tracker we’ve ever featured. If you’re skeptical take a closer look at that front and rear suspension. The bike started out humbly with a 1200cc V-twin literally stolen from his wife’s Sportster and am old frame gifted to Kevin from a close friend. Thankfully his wife now has…
This electric scrambler by Droog Moto started life as a Brammo Empulse R, one of the most important electric production motorcycles of the modern age. Electric motorcycles make a lot of sense for off-road use, electric motors produce 100% of their torque from 0 rpm onwards and they produce very little sound – ideal for…
The We Went Fast Christmas tree ornament doubles up as a bottle opener to ensure that it’s the only piece of Christmas decoration that you can actually use for the other 11 months of the year. Each one is cut from 1/8″ stainless steel by legendary custom car and motorcycle builder Bryan Fuller using a…
These classic car skateboard decks by Vuvroom were designed by Brian Dooley, an illustrator with a life-long affinity for vintage motoring. Dooley founded Vuvroom as a platform to create and sell his work as an independent artist. Dooley’s latest design is a series of three skateboard decks featuring an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce,…
This Cushman combination is likely one of a kind – the car originally started life as part of a fairground carousel ride before possibly being repurposed as a Shriner car at some point. Shriners have entertained the public on Memorial Day parades for decades, they often wear a fez and drive miniature motorized cars in…