This is the 10 ft version of the White Duck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent. It’s a large tent that can comfortably accommodate a family or group of friends, but it can still be packed down into a bag that measures 39″ x 15″ x 9″.

Canvas tents like this have been seeing a surge in popularity in recent years. Plastic/nylon tents and increasing concerns about microplastics have led to many seeking alternatives, and waxed cotton canvas offers a lot of advantages – being waterproof, breathable, and natural.

White Duck Outdoors was founded in 2017, it’s founded in Salt Lake City, Utah and also has operations in New Jersey. The company has quickly risen to become one of the best-known makers of canvas tents in the country.

The tents that White Duck is best-known for are their canvas bell tents, a classic design that has been used for hundreds of years in a variety of iterations, from Asia to the Middle East and across Europe. This tent design has long been popular as you can use just a single large pole in the center to set it up, and it only takes a few minutes.

In more modern times, A-frame tents largely took over, and were then mostly replaced by dome tents which still reign supreme today – in sales figures at least. There are other tent types of course, like hammock tents, inflatable tents, motorcycle tents, rooftop tents, and more, but they tend to make up a smaller percentage of total production.

The tents made by White Duck use DynaDuck, a 100% double-fill army duck cotton canvas, treated with a PFC-free, fire and water repellent, mold and UV resistant finish to ensure they can withstand many years of regular use.

The White Duck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent

The White Duck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent has a DynaDuck army duck cotton canvas shell, with a floor is a sewn-in PE groundsheet for waterproofing and to keep insects on the outside. It has premium bug mesh on doors and windows, and an electrical cable outlet for easy access to devices and external power outlets.

Each tent comes with a pre-installed heat resistant silicone-coated stove jack with a 5-inch pre-cut pattern, this allows you to use the tent in all four seasons, and to have a tent stove running in winter to stay warm and use for coffee and food making.

The White Duck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent is now being offered for sale on the company’s official Amazon store – this can tend to help with shipping costs, as canvas tents do weight more than their nylon counterparts.

Images courtesy of White Duck