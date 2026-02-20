This is the Flint and Tinder Selvedge Denim Trucker Jacket, it has a 13.5 oz 100% cotton selvedge denim shell with reinforced double-stitching throughout.

This jacket is designed to be a four-season, daily wearable addition to your wardrobe that can be worn with a simple tee or flannel in the warmer months, then layered under a larger jacket when the mercury begins to drop.

History Speedrun: Flint and Tinder

Flint and Tinder started out back in 2012 as the brainchild of co-founders Jake Bronstein and Jake Malone in New York City. The company launched with the unusual mission of changing the men’s underwear industry, by creating high-quality American-made essentials that would challenge the dominance of mass-market brands – who often use sweatshop labor.

Starting out as an online-only business, Flint and Tinder quickly gained a foothold in the direct-to-consumer space thanks largely to the brand’s domestic manufacturing, and its use of more high-end materials.

As the company grew, they successfully raised $4.04 million in funding, allowing them to expand their product offerings beyond just underwear. They began designing and manufacturing a broader range of menswear including shirts, belts, and other accessories – all maintaining their core philosophy of local American production and high-quality raw materials.

Perhaps the most pivotal moment in Flint and Tinder’s history came when Huckberry, the men’s lifestyle and outdoor gear retailer, acquired the company. This transformed Flint and Tinder from an independent startup into Huckberry’s in-house menswear line, with a now international reach and a huge built-in customer base.

Following the acquisition, Flint and Tinder expanded further into outerwear, creating new gear like jackets made with Martexin waxed sailcloth from New Jersey’s Martin Dyeing and Finishing Co. This jacket would arguably become the brand’s most famous creation, as it was worn extensively by Pedro Pascal in the hit TV series The Last Of Us.

The Flint and Tinder Selvedge Denim Trucker Jacket

The Flint and Tinder Selvedge Denim Trucker Jacket is made with a tough, hard-wearing 13.5 oz 100% cotton selvedge denim shell. It has adjustable waist tabs that allow you to tighten or loosen the profile a little, and it comes with classic button cuffs.

This is a classic 80s-style denim jacket that wouldn’t look a whisker out of place on the set of Back to the Future in 1985. It has double-stitched construction designed to withstand years of daily wear, and it has slanted chest pockets with button-flap closures.

The jacket is now being offered for sale on Huckberry with sizing ranges from XS to 3XL, it comes with free US shipping, free US returns, an MSRP of $198 USD, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or get your own.

Images courtesy of Huckberry.