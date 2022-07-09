This is the new Ocean UNA one-person hammock tent by the team at Tentsile, it’s claimed to be the world’s first tree tent made from 100% reclaimed ocean plastic fabric.

Each Ocean UNA is made from the material recovered from 128 recycled plastic bottles, all of which are taken from the western Pacific Ocean.

Tentsile was founded by Alex Shirley-Smith, a Londoner and trained architect who specializes in sustainable living and low impact shelters. In 2013 he designed his first tree tent, and the rest is history.

The company he founded has now shipped a wide variety of tree tents to customers around the world, and on Instagram the hashtag #tentsile or #treetents will now bring up an almost incalculable number of images showing people out camping in their tree tents, from the tropical islands of the Caribbean to the snowy wildness of Canada.

The Ocean UNA is the newest tent from Tentsile, it follows through on the company founder’s mission of low impact, environmentally friendly shelters, and it makes an excellent one-person tent when out hiking.

Due to the low weight, ease of use, and small packed volume the Ocean UNA also makes a great tent for those on cross-country motorcycle trips, and for those in cars who prefer to sleep in hammocks than on the ground.

Each hammock tent weighs in at 5.1 lbs or 2.3 kgs, and it can be packed down into a bag measuring in at 13.8 × 5.9 x 6.3 inches, or 35 x 15 x 16 cm. Set up takes a matter of a few minutes, and the tent can accommodate one adult up to 265 lbs or 120 kgs in weight, and it retails for $349 USD.

All images provided by Tentsile