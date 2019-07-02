Urban BigBore Retro Full Face Motorcycle Helmet – $169.85 USD

The Urban BigBore is a retro full face motorcycle helmet built to US DOT and Brazilian Inmetro specifications, offering modern safety in a classically designed shell. Each BigBore has a lightweight ABS shell and an EPS liner designed to absorb impacts and significantly reduce the G-forces experienced by the brain in the event of an accident.
Safety4
Affordability5
Comfort4
Styling5
Ventilation4
DOT testing requires that a helmet withstand two impacts on the same part of the helmet without failing, and they’re not permitted to convert more than a survivable amount of G-forces to the head within controlled laboratory conditions.
Inside the BigBore helmet you’ll find an alcantara lining with removable cheek pads, there’s a padded chin strap with D-ring, and a uniquely shaped 3 inch eye port that fits 3.5 inch googles or glasses.
There are airflow ports along the front of the helmet to help keep you cool, and Urban offer their own snap-on shield that utilizes the two snaps on either side of the face port. Chrome trim surrounds both the face port and neck port, and there’s a horizontal mouth vent on the shin bar to help keep your face cool.
Venting is vitally important on full face helmets though it’s largely taken care of on the BigBore through the main face port. The brow and chin bar vents are important however as there is an option to fit the Urban BigBore Face Shield which completely seals the face port – this is useful for riding at higher speeds on highways as well as riding in dusty environments and inclement weather.
Urban is probably most famous for their 3/4 face and full face motorcycle helmets, though they do offer a broad range of other gear too including hats, t-shirts, board shorts, skateboard decks, and flannels.
The helmet range is extensive with a wide variety of shell colors and art to choose from. Sizing ranges from S to XL and the helmets weigh in at 3.13 lbs, though the weight will vary slightly based on the size you choose.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie was designed to be the single most American piece of clothing in your closet – it’s made from cotton from the Mississippi Delta, 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina, twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia, with heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, it’s then cut, sewn, and finished by…
This is a rear wing element from Michael Schumacher’s Benetton B194 Formula 1 car, it was dislodged in an accident during qualifying for the 1994 Australian Grand Prix. This would be an eventful race for Schumacher, he was almost tied in the championship standings with British driver Damon Hill. As this was the final race of…
The original Heuer Monza was created in 1976 to celebrate the World Championship win for the Ferrari Formula 1 team a year earlier in 1975 – with legendary drivers Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni. Heuer, or Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG, wouldn’t become TAG Heuer until 1985 when a majority of the company was purchased by TAG…
The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit is one of those clever motorcycle gear concepts that I’m annoyed I didn’t come up with myself. Motorcycle Rain Suits Rain suits need no introduction, they’re typically thin outer garments that are waterproof and can be scrunched down into a very small pouch when not being worn….
Up until today I thought the term “beanie” was universal, only to discover that the Canadians called them toques or tuques and the Americans often refer to them as knit caps. That said, I think beanie is the best word for it so that’s what I’m sticking to. Town Moto is a small local motorcycle…
These Heritage driving gloves by The Outlierman were designed in the exact style of gentleman’s driving gloves from the 1950s and earlier. Back when racing cars at events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans had wood-rimmed steering wheels (with no power assist) driving gloves were essential, after an hour or two of racing driver’s…