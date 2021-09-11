This is the Toucan Motorcyle Tent by Wingman Of The Road, it’s essentially a larger version of their original tent, the Goose, but this one can fit two people. The name is a play on this additional capacity, because toucan fit inside it.

It’s a terrible pun and I love it.

Fortunately the tent itself is vastly better than the company’s wordplay, it uses the same tried-and-tested materials as its smaller sibling and it packs down into a roll weighing 12.5 kilos.

The Toucan Motorcycle Tent has a main structure of heavy duty canvas, its held up with lightweight aluminum poles and traditional guy ropes. It also includes a mattress, sleeping bag, and a cover that can double as a ground sheet when needed. Essentially you just need to throw in a pillow and you’re all set.

Although it’s designed for motorcyclists the Toucan can be used by those on car-based adventures too, it has an additional side awning section that can be attached to your motorcycle or car which provides an additional section of dry, covered space for storing your gear.

The tent can be opened on both sides and at the top and bottom for maximum airflow when needed, all openings have flyscreen coverings to let the breeze in but keep the bugs out.

When fully set up the tent measures in at 215cm long, 90cm wide, and 80cm high – that’s 84.6″ x 35.4″ x 31.4″ in the old numbers. When rolled up for transport it measures 65cm long, and 40cm wide, which is 25.5″ x 15.7″.

The weight is 12.5 kilograms which works out to 27.5 lbs, the current MSRP is $703, and for 2021 a couple of improvements were made to the tent including the use if aluminum buckles rather than plastic and that aforementioned side awning to help keep your gear dry and out of the way.

