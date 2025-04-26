The race simulator you see here has been built around the front half of an Austin Mini body, with the rear-end removed. It’s a fully-functional sim, and in front it has a large 180º screen for an immersive driving experience.

Inside the vehicle you’ll find twin Cobra bucket seats, and it has all the door trim and glass in place, including winding windows just like the original car. The controls are all high-end sim equipment with realistic feedback, and the computer that runs the system is installed under the hood in place of the engine.

Above Video: This is the original theatrical trailer for “The Italian Job (1969)” starring Michael Caine, Noël Coward, and Benny Hill. It’s one of the best-loved British caper/heist films of all time, and even got a remake in 2003.

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job is a much-loved British heist film released in 1969, directed by Peter Collinson and written by Troy Kennedy Martin.

It stars Michael Caine as Charlie Croker, a career criminal recently released from prison. Shortly after his release, Croker is approached to take over a plan originally devised by another thief, Roger Beckermann, who was killed in a car crash in the Italian Alps. The plan involves stealing $4 million in gold bullion being delivered to a bank in Turin, Italy.

It’s worth noting at this point, that in 1969 $4 million USD was worth far more than it is today, roughly equivalent to $35 million in 2025 dollars.

Croker assembles a team of specialists, including a computer expert, Professor Peach (played by the inimitable Benny Hill), who can manipulate the city’s traffic control system. To secure funding and backing, Croker turns to Mr. Bridger (Noël Coward), an influential figure who controls operations from inside the prison.

The heist is set to take place in the middle of Turin, Italy. By tampering with traffic signals, the team creates a massive traffic jam, paralyzing the city. The gold is intercepted, transferred into three Mini Coopers – painted red, white, and blue respectively – and driven through narrow streets, rooftops, and even sewers in a carefully choreographed getaway sequence.

This getaway is one of the most famous car chase sequences in cinema history, equalling the noteriety of the chases in movies like Bullitt, Ronin, Gone in 60 Seconds, and The French Connection.

After escaping the city, the Minis rendezvous with a modified coach designed to hide the gold. The crew transfers the loot into the bus and drives into the Alps. The film ends with the bus teetering on the edge of a cliff, gold sliding toward the back.

Croker says, “Hang on a minute lads, I’ve got a great idea,” just before the screen fades to black, leaving the ending unresolved.

The film quickly became a cult classic and is today remembered for its Mini chase scenes, its open-ended conclusion, and the catchy theme song Getta Bloomin’ Move On! (The Self Preservation Society) which was written by Quincy Jones and sung by Michael Caine and the other cast members.

The Italian Job Mini Cooper S Race Simulator Shown Here

The whole vehicle and sim set up is now being offered for sale out of Essex in the United Kingdom on Collecting Cars, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars