This is a highly-detailed Supermarine S.5 1:24 scale model built by master model maker Luigi Lupini from scratch. The Supermarine S.5 is best-remembered today as the father of the Supermarine Spitfire fighter of WWII.

The S.5 was designed by Reginald Mitchell specifically to race in the Schneider Trophy, an event that was founded in 1912 by wealthy French financier, balloonist, and aircraft enthusiast Jacques Schneider.

The Schneider Trophy would be run a total of 12 times between the years of 1913 and 1931, with a gap over the years of WWI. Jacques Schneider had developed the race with a £1,000 prize (a significant sum at the time), to help push aircraft engineering forward.

The event took place over a triangular circuit that measured 280 kms (170 miles) and it was later extended to 350 kms (220 miles) as the aircraft grew ever faster. Each contestant would race individually in timed trials, with upwards of 200,000 spectators watching the proceedings.

The Schneider Trophy was only open to seaplanes and flying boats, as each aircraft had to float for a minimum of six hours before the race, and travel a minimum of 550 yards on water to provide its seaworthiness. During the timed runs, the aircraft also had to make contact with the water at least twice in simulated landings.

In 1927 the Schneider Trophy would be won by the Supermarine S.5. In fact the S.5 would take both 1st and 2nd places in no uncertain terms. The engine and aerodynamics development that went into the S.5 would contribute significantly to the development of British fighter aircraft in WWII, particularly the Supermarine S.5.

The Supermarine S.5 model you see here was built to 1:24 scale by master model maker Luigi Lupini, and he did it from scratch, not from a kit. The model measures in at 14″ inches long with a 15″ inch wingspan and it comes with an acrylic display case.

It’s now due to be offered by Bonhams as part of their Scotsdale Auction on the 25th of January, and it’s being offered with no reserve price. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams +