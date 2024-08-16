The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook is an international best-seller that has now been updated with a whole host of new information designed to help keep you alive no matter what happens next in the world.

This book is an essential addition to any bookshelf or glove compartment, it also makes a great gift idea for many people who are otherwise difficult to buy for some their birthday or the Christmas season.

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook was written by authors Joshua Piven and David Borgenicht in 1999, then updated in 2019 for its 209th anniversary. The book has 328 pages full of explanations and illustrations, including teaching you how to land a plane if the pilots both die – though you may want to try that out in the simulator first.

The hardcover version of the book is currently retailing on Amazon for $12.73 USD, though the price may vary depending on your location and the date, as they can tend to change over time.

The Official Description

Danger! It lurks at every corner. Quicksand. Sharks. Cyberbullies. Super Flu. From wrestling an alligator to evading drones to landing an airplane if the pilot passes out, The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook is here to help with expert, illustrated, step-by-step instructions for the best ways to tackle life’s sudden turns for the worse.

Needed now more than ever, this revised and expanded edition of the international bestseller delivers frightening and funny real advice readers need to know fast, including crucial information added from across the Worst-Case series and 20 all-new scenarios for 21st-century threats, from extreme weather and “fake news” to dropping a cell phone in the bathroom toilet.

Visit The Store