The new Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch is perfect for those outdoor activities that might result in damage to your slightly more expensive wristwatches – no one in their right mind goes rock climbing in a Daytona.
At just $69 USD each, the Timex won’t break the bank and it still offers an anodized aluminum case, Indiglo illumination, a tough nylon strap, a reliable quartz movement and it has a 100-meter dive rating.
Timex based the design of the new utilitarian timepiece on their MIL-W-46374B – military-spec watch that had a plastic case, and was made to be disposed of once the battery died. Fortunately, the MK1 has replaceable batteries and will probably outlast every other watch you own.
