Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch

Reading time: about 1 minute.

The new Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch is perfect for those outdoor activities that might result in damage to your slightly more expensive wristwatches – no one in their right mind goes rock climbing in a Daytona.

At just $69 USD each, the Timex won’t break the bank and it still offers an anodized aluminum case, Indiglo illumination, a tough nylon strap, a reliable quartz movement and it has a 100-meter dive rating.

Timex based the design of the new utilitarian timepiece on their MIL-W-46374B – military-spec watch that had a plastic case, and was made to be disposed of once the battery died. Fortunately, the MK1 has replaceable batteries and will probably outlast every other watch you own.

More Here

Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch Side 740x444