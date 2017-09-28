Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch Reading time: about 1 minute. Accessories

The new Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch is perfect for those outdoor activities that might result in damage to your slightly more expensive wristwatches – no one in their right mind goes rock climbing in a Daytona.

At just $69 USD each, the Timex won’t break the bank and it still offers an anodized aluminum case, Indiglo illumination, a tough nylon strap, a reliable quartz movement and it has a 100-meter dive rating.

Timex based the design of the new utilitarian timepiece on their MIL-W-46374B – military-spec watch that had a plastic case, and was made to be disposed of once the battery died. Fortunately, the MK1 has replaceable batteries and will probably outlast every other watch you own.

