This is the Shackleton Tent from the team at Ellis Canvas Tents based out of Durango, Colorado. This design was built for adventure from the ground up as the ultimate four-season tent, and it’s available at three sizes to suit a variety of needs.

Classic canvas tents have been exploding in popularity in recent years as more and more people move away from polyester and nylon tents, seeking a camping experience that’s more traditional, and dare I say it, perhaps a little more elegant.

Above Video: This is the Shackleton Tent overview from the team at Ellis, explaining the history of the tent and its design features.

Ellis Canvas Tents was founded by Dave Ellis over 30 years ago with a single goal in mind – to build classically-styled canvas tents that incorporated a series of discrete modern improvements, that were capable of withstanding the most extreme conditions they would likely encounter.

Dave Ellis spent time living in his own tent designs to see how they could be further improved, and he took notes from customer feedback – incrementally updating the designs over time. This is made easier by the fact that all Ellis tents are made by hand in Colorado, not in a factory on the other side of the world to save a few bucks.

The company now makes a range of canvas tents as well as the Ellis Cowboy Bedroll, and they also offer wood-burning stove kits, camp furniture, canvas bags, and apparel.

The Shackleton Tent

The Shackleton Tent is offered in three sizes, 8′ x 8′, 11′ x 11′, and 14′ x 14′ with the 8′ x 8′ being suitable for most, depending on how many need to sleep inside of course.

Both a zip-in 11oz vinyl floor version and a flourless version with a removable floor are offered – the bathtub floor is the more waterproof and critter-proof option, while the removable floor is better at handling dirt and wet boots.

Each tent comes with the required stakes, center pole, front and rear door poles, the pole bag, stake bag, stove jack cover, and the Ellis signature lay-flat compression bag. The tent is made from highly water-resistant 7 oz Sunforger canvas, and both the poles and spikes are aluminum for low weight and years of corrosion-free service.

Above Video: This is the Shackleton Tent set up guide from Ellis, showing you how to set the tent up. The process can be completed in a few minutes by a single person.

The Shackleton Tent comes with free shipping to the lower 48 states and Ellis guarantees their products for life against manufacturing defects, and they offer repairs for tents that have been damaged through use.

Visit The Store