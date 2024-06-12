This is the Stanley Classic Pour Over Coffee Set, it’s a near indestructible camp coffee maker that requires no paper filters. It includes both the pour over filter top half, and the Stanley mug bottom half.

This coffee maker from Stanley is one of the simplest we’ve come across, and the fact that it’s made from enameled stainless steel means it should essentially last forever.

The kit can be quickly disassembled for cleaning, then put back together again when you’re ready to use it.

Making coffee while camping hasn’t always been the easiest of tasks, it requires boiling water of course, and then figuring a way of steeping that hot water slowly through your ground coffee, and from there into a mug.

Some people take the easy way out of course, and simply bring instant coffee with them when camping. But if we can all agree that this is no way to live, we’re left with the task of getting hot water through ground coffee for a proper brew.

Some bring a French press, others an Aeropress, I even heard of a guy who brought a mini cappuccino machine with him to froth his milk, though this is overkill for most and likely to lead to open mockery from friends.

Pour over coffee filters tend to be an ideal solution for camping as they’re small, lightweight, simple, easy to clean, and generally are hard wearing. It’s important to use a very finely ground coffee for this kind of brewing, and ensure that you tamp it town before pouring the hot water over it.

The Stanley Classic Pour Over Coffee Set retails for $45 USD and comes in six colorways including Hammertone Green, Matt Black, Maple, Polar Cream Gloss, and Limestone.

This is one of the easiest ways to make a proper brewed coffee, it’s important to use a finer grind for this method, and the benefit of not using a disposable filter is that none of the oils end up stuck in the paper.

Each set comes with both parts required for coffee making, the upper stainless steel filter which has a volume of 20 oz or 590ml and the stainless steel much which has a volume of 12 oz or 350ml. Both parts are made from 18/8 stainless steel which is BPA free, and they’re dishwasher safe.

