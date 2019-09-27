The new Roland Sands [email protected]#K Luck Riding Boot is described by the team at RSD as a motorcycle race boot in disguise. It’s designed to provide excellent protection without leaving you looking like you got lost on a trackday and somehow ended up downtown in your MotoGP-spec clip-clopper boots.
Each boot has a 1.1mm to 1.3mm race-grade leather and it’s equipped with a ratcheting MOZ fit system, a reinforced ankle, and a shank heel and toe.
The ratcheting MOZ fit system uses a rotating disc at the top of the tongue to tighten and loosen the bindings. This system is used in place of laces which can potentially be a hazard on motorcycles if they get stuck in the chain or caught on a footrest.
The Roland Sands [email protected]#K Luck Riding Boot has additional reinforcement at the toe and heel, and a zipper cover over the lower section of the MOZ fit system for additional protection. Roland Sands Design offer the boot in sizes ranging from 8 to 13 US and at the moment the only color on offer is black, but this is by far the most popular color for motorcycle boots so it shouldn’t stop too many people.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The ZOOZ One is an electric BMX bike that’s 20% larger than a standard BMX bicycle, to ensure that it’ll comfortably accommodate adults from 5′ all the way up to 6’5″. The bike’s design is the work of Pete Kelly, an industrial designer and the former head of design at both SkullCandy and Fossil Watches….
The Dainese Alger Jacket is a new release from the Italian motorcycle gear company designed to evoke the styling of the jackets work by Paris-Dakar Rally legends in the ’70s and ’80s – but with full modern materials and safety certification. There are two jackets in this series, the Dainese Alger Jacket you see here…
The Sparco Rally t-shirt celebrates the year the company was founded, 1977, with a suitably ’70s era retro design on a simple plain tee. Sparco was founded by two rally drivers to provide protective racing gear for drivers, co-drivers, and pit crews to meet the then-new FIA standards for fire resistance. As luck would have…
The Elite Boots by Forma were developed by the Italian motorcycle gear company to provide a comfortable boot for walking around town that also has integrated protection in the ankles, heel, and toes for motorcyclists. All Forma boots are designed in Italy and made in Europe, and all of them are safety certified to the CE…
The Catalina Grand Prix was an iconic motorcycle race on the small island of Santa Catalina 29 miles off the coast of Long Beach, California. In the 1950s the Catalina Grand Prix attracted hundreds of amateur and professional motorcycle racers from across the United States, it was run over 10 laps of a 10 mile…
Motorcycle tank bags are an incredibly useful thing, using a series of ultra-strong neodymium magnets on the underside they latch on to your steel fuel tank, giving you a handy place to stash items that would otherwise be in pockets or require a backpack. This magnetic tank bag by Poet Motors and Tchoup Industries in…