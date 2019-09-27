The New Roland Sands [email protected]#K Luck Riding Boot Reading time: about 1 minute. American

The new Roland Sands [email protected]#K Luck Riding Boot is described by the team at RSD as a motorcycle race boot in disguise. It’s designed to provide excellent protection without leaving you looking like you got lost on a trackday and somehow ended up downtown in your MotoGP-spec clip-clopper boots.

Each boot has a 1.1mm to 1.3mm race-grade leather and it’s equipped with a ratcheting MOZ fit system, a reinforced ankle, and a shank heel and toe.

The ratcheting MOZ fit system uses a rotating disc at the top of the tongue to tighten and loosen the bindings. This system is used in place of laces which can potentially be a hazard on motorcycles if they get stuck in the chain or caught on a footrest.

The Roland Sands [email protected]#K Luck Riding Boot has additional reinforcement at the toe and heel, and a zipper cover over the lower section of the MOZ fit system for additional protection. Roland Sands Design offer the boot in sizes ranging from 8 to 13 US and at the moment the only color on offer is black, but this is by far the most popular color for motorcycle boots so it shouldn’t stop too many people.

