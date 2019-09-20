The New Dainese Dover Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes – $159.95 USD

The new Dainese Dover Gore-Tex motorcycle shoes were developed by the Italian company to fulfill the needs of urban riders who want a safe motorcycle shoe that they can comfortably wear all day.
For obvious reasons laces can be dangerous for motorcyclists, so the Dover Gore-Tex Shoes use a set of speed laced tucked inside a leather cover – sealing the laces away and ensuring the boot remains waterproof.
The shoes are certified to the CE Category II – EN 13634 safety standard, they have rigid inserts on the ankles to provide protection, as well as reflective inserts for nighttime visibility.
Inside each shoe you’ll find a breathable, waterproof GORE-TEX® membrane designed to keep your feet dry even in the heaviest of downpours. Getting caught out by inclement weather isn’t fun for any rider, so at least with these on your feet you won’t suffer the indignity of the squidgy-sock-walk.
The upper is made from cowhide suede and the sole is rubber, with a tread pattern designed to provide grip on a wide variety of surfaces. There’s a gear shifter guard to avoid wearing a hole in your toe box, and Dainese offer the shoes with three sole colors – white, grey/blue, and fluro-yellow.
Sizing ranges from 39 to 47, and there’s a handy sizing chart on the listing page to help you convert from US sizes so you get the right fit first time.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This 1:10 scale Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA R/C car by Tamiya is a sizable little car, measuring in at 385mm long (15.1 inches) and 225mm wide (8.85 inches) wide. It uses the tried and tested Tamiya M-06 chassis with a rear-mounted motor and rear-wheel drive, and it has a longitudinally-mounted battery pack for optimal…
The James Brand Ellis folding knife is one of the most popular pocket knives from the Portland, Oregon based company. Only three materials are used when making the Ellis: steel, aluminum, and bronze. There’s no plastic, and nothing is used that won’t stand up to frequent use by multiple generations of the same family. The…
The BSMC x Ethen Cafe Racer Goggles are a collaborative effort between The Bike Shed and the Italian goggle specialists at Ethen. Eye-protection is an exceedingly important thing for motorcyclists, when riding we’re essentially throwing our faces at 70 to 80+ mph down a highway, so even just colliding with a stationary housefly will cause…
This 16-cylinder stirling engine is a fully-functioning model capable of speeds of almost 2,000 rpm. It’s powered by burning butane (lighter gas), there’s a small clear cylinder at the rear of the engine that feeds gas through copper pipes up to the 8 bases of the rear “hot” cylinders. Stirling Engines Stirling engines are remarkably simple,…
The new REV’IT Tracer Air Riding Shirt has a main chassis of heavy-duty PWR mesh – a tightly woven mesh that looks like a solid textile, but it allows air to move through it freely. It has low-profile CE level 1 armor in the elbows and shoulders to absorb impacts, and there’s a pocket for…
Though it’s somewhat comically named, the Douchebags™ Backpack is actually a very well engineered backpack designed by Swedish freeski icon Jon Olsson and Norwegian product designer Truls Brataas. They founded Douchebags™ back in 2012 with the goal of developing genuinely 21st century-ready bags for people with busy, highly-mobile lives. Their bags have won several international…