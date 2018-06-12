The Roland Sands Design Fresno Motorcycle Riding Shoe Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Boots

Clothing

Gear

The Roland Sands Design Fresno Riding Shoe is a motorcycle boot designed for everyday use – both on and off your bike.

While it’s not recommended to ride a motorcycle in regular shoes, the Fresno is no ordinary shoe. It was designed from a blank slate specifically for motorcyclists, with a reinforced heel cup, ankle and toe box, a reinforced shank, an abrasion-resistant top grain cowhide upper, and a CE-approved cup sole.

For comfort and daily wearability the Fresno also has a RSD multi density “Cheater” insole, a Hipora® waterproof membrane, waxed laces, and a reflective lightning bolt to help with nighttime visibility.

The Fresno Riding Shoe can be ordered in tobacco (shown), black gum, or black, with sizing from 8 through to 13 US.

Buy Here