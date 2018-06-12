The Roland Sands Design Fresno Motorcycle Riding Shoe

The Roland Sands Design Fresno Riding Shoe is a motorcycle boot designed for everyday use – both on and off your bike.
While it’s not recommended to ride a motorcycle in regular shoes, the Fresno is no ordinary shoe. It was designed from a blank slate specifically for motorcyclists, with a reinforced heel cup, ankle and toe box, a reinforced shank, an abrasion-resistant top grain cowhide upper, and a CE-approved cup sole.
For comfort and daily wearability the Fresno also has a RSD multi density “Cheater” insole, a Hipora® waterproof membrane, waxed laces, and a reflective lightning bolt to help with nighttime visibility.
The Fresno Riding Shoe can be ordered in tobacco (shown), black gum, or black, with sizing from 8 through to 13 US.
Buy Here
Related Posts
There are few pocketed items more important than a discrete hip flask. They make even the dreariest of weddings entertaining – not to mention christenings. When choosing a flask it’s important to get one that’s slim enough not to show in your breast pocket, and you typically want to avoid cheaper examples as they often…
Read More
Randolph sunglasses are standard issue for the U.S. Air Force, and they have been since 1982. They’ve been worn by fighter pilots, NASA astronauts, and a wide range of other airborne personnel – they’re so famously durable that Randolph guarantee the frames for life. The Randolph Aviator II has a classic brow bar and bayonet…
Read More
The new Pagnol P1 Moto Boots were developed by the team at the renowned motorcycle (and automotive) gear manufacturer to be the ideal pair of motorcycle boots that you can wear both on and off the bike. The designer behind the P1 Moto Boots is Paulo Rosas, he formerly worked at one of the largest…
Read More
The Seventy2 Survival System was designed with one very specific task in mind – keeping you alive for 72 hours after a major catastrophe. As the Uncharted Supply Co explains, 95% of all survival situations are resolved within 72 hours, but the first 72 hours are critical. In many respects, the Seventy2 Survival System is…
Read More
Roue launched a series of new wristwatches this year, all of which are inspired by motorsport timepieces from the 1960s and 1970s. Unlike many other companies in this space, they’re targeting an audience that doesn’t want to (or can’t yet afford to) spend thousands on their watches. All of the Roue designs can be had…
Read More
Just 65 examples of the Buell RR1200 Battletwin were ever built, it’s quite an important American motorcyle as it was the first street bike ever built by Erik Buell – the engineering whizz who would make a name for himself taking lumps of Harley-Davidson V-twin and making them go fast. He even made them go around corners.
Read More