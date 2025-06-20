This is the Überleben Tindår Fire Starter Kit, as the name suggests, it’s a fire starting kit, and it’s been designed to be compact enough to fit into a small tin that can be stashed away in your hiking/camping gear.

Getting a fire started is often considered one of the most important things in a survival situation, as it can offer warmth, the ability to cook and make water safe by boiling it, the fire can also offer some protection from predators and insects. Perhaps most importantly, the smoke can also signal rescuers from great distances, and lead them right to you.

History Speedrun: Überleben

Überleben is a German word meaning “to survive” and/or “to live well.” The company was founded by Tim Garcia in 2016 after he moved his family from Southern California to Bonners Ferry, Idaho – one of the most scenic parts of the United States.

Garcia established Überleben as a company to design and build minimalist yet highly functional camping and survival gear – and it quickly became hugely popular. Überleben gear sells in huge numbers on Amazon and on the official Überleben website.

The Überleben Tindår Fire Starter Kit

The Überleben Tindår Fire Starter Kit is an all-inclusive fire starting kit that ships out in a small metal tin that measures in at 2.5 inches wide, 3.75 inches long, and 1 inch deep.

Inside you’ll find everything you need to get a fire going, including: a hexagonal Hexå ferro rod, an AmbiStriker, a Tindår wick and bellow, and Tindår Tipi birch kindling. The ferro rod and striker work together, when you scrape the striker down the rod, to produce a shower of sparks at thousands of degrees.

The purpose of including the wick and bellow and the birch kindling inside the sliding tin is to ensure you have dry kindling to get a fire started – this fire can then be used to light other wood and fuel even if its wet.

The kit is now for sale on the Amazon Überleben store with an MSRP of $32 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Überleben