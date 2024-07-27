This is the Traditional Canvas Wall Tent from Montana Canvas, a company based in the Gallatin Valley of Southwestern Montana, about two hours drive west of the state’s largest town of Billings.

All of the tents made by Montana Canvas are made from canvas, as the company name suggests, and they’re all made by hand in Montana by a highly-experienced team using Grade “A” canvas – reinforcing each seam with heavy-duty, double-needle stitching.

The tent shown here is the Traditional Canvas Wall Tent model, it’s a design sometimes referred to as a “Cabin Tent” due to its design, and each one is made with a chimney port to allow you to use a wood stove in the tent for heating and cooking.

When ordering you can choose to get your tent with a frame or without, some like to use lengths of timber with rope lashings, as this is how the original canvas cabin tents were used. This model has a 5′ standard sidewall height with a maximum ceiling height of 7’6″ in the center.

There is a window in the back of the tent that measures in at 24”T x 30”W and has No See Um mesh installed. This window can be sealed closed in inclement weather with a YKK zipper. At the front there is a double door with a YKK zipper and an additional storm flap to keep it secure and water-tight in heavy rain and snow.

When placing your order you can choose from a number of custom options, the size starts at 8′ x 10′ which is suitable for most, however you can also choose other sizes based on your own needs, ranging from 10′ x 12′, 12′ x 14′, 12′ x 17′, 14′ x 17′, 16′ x 20′, and 18′ x 23′.

You can choose to order your tent with a frame or without, as mentioned higher up some prefer to built their own wooden frame. Tents can also be ordered with different sizes chimney ports, additional No See Um mesh, and flooring if required.

Each tent comes with 200’ of ¼” black polyester rope for guy lines, stakes, rope slips (tension adjusters), and a tent storage bag. Pricing starts at $1,489.99 USD and goes up from there depending on the size and final specifications you choose.

