The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit – With A Reflective Skeleton – £89.00

The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit is one of those clever motorcycle gear concepts that I’m annoyed I didn’t come up with myself.

Motorcycle Rain Suits

Rain suits need no introduction, they’re typically thin outer garments that are waterproof and can be scrunched down into a very small pouch when not being worn. This allows you to take them with you everywhere and put them on quickly by the side of the road if you’re caught out by the weather.

Those of you who live in places like Britain, Ireland, the Pacific Northwest, New Zealand, and Dagobah will know about this all too well.

The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit

What the team at Fuel did was design a skeleton painted onto a black rain suit in highly-reflective paint.

This means that when you’re riding at night, oncoming traffic will see a luminous skeleton riding a motorcycle past them in a torrential downpour. And will then spend the rest of their lives not being believed by people.

The suit is made of a waterproof 190-T Taffeta material with a PVC coated Taffeta inner, sealed seams, and YKK waterproof zips throughout. The jacket half features a mesh liner for comfort, outer and inner pockets, a drawstring at the hem, and elastic cuffs. The pants have an elastic waist with drawstring adjustability, and a zipped hem to fit the trousers over your boots.

Sizing ranges from S through L and Urban Rider are offering them for £89.00 with free delivery and returns.

Buy Here