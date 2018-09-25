For Sale: An Original Steve McQueen Bell Motorcycle Helmet

This is one of Steve McQueen’s own personal motorcycle helmets, adorned with his name on either side with the logo for his film company Solar Productions.
Steve can be seen in very similar helmets in many of the motorcycle races he entered in-period including Bruce Brown’s iconic documentary On Any Sunday. He seemed to prefer 3/4 face helmets rather than full-face helmets, though this was likely due to the fact that full-face motorcycle helmets were still a bit of a rarity in the 1960s.
Bell is an American company founded in 1954 in Bell, California to build auto racing helmets. The great design feature of the Bell helmets was the impact absorbing expanded polystyrene liner (EPS), with a hard protective outer shell made from hand-laid fiberglass. This basic structure has remained the same for almost all helmets to the modern day, with modern versions of the core materials upgraded over time.
The helmet you see here is a Bell 500 series unit with a characteristic snap-on peak and double-D ring chin strap. They’ve been used by both motorcyclists and auto racing drivers for decades, and it’s impossible to calculate how many lives they’ve saved.
If you’d like to add this helmet to your own personal collection it’ll be rolling across the auction block with Bonhams on the 6th of October with an estimated hammer price of between $20,000 and $25,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click the red button below.
More Here
Related Posts Retromotive Magazine
Written by Nathan Duff of Retromotive Magazine “You’re doing what???…Why??” Is the most common reaction I get when I tell friends and colleagues I have started my own car magazine. People keep on telling me it’s a dying industry, but you know what? I just don’t care. I love cars and car magazines. There were…
Read More The Golden Sahara II – A Self-Driving Custom Car From The 1950s
The Golden Sahara II is remembered as one of the most important custom cars of the 1950s – and it only came to be because George Barris and a friend accidentally drove a brand new 1953 Lincoln Capri Hardtop under the back of a hay truck – guillotining the roof off. Fortunately the two men…
Read More Airfix Combustion Engine Kit – A Transparent Working Engine Model
The Airfix Combustion Engine Kit is a model engine powered by batteries that has red lights in the spark plugs to show firing order. It works mechanically just like a real engine, with a crankshaft and cam, conrods and pistons, rocker arms and valves. It’s driven by a small electric motor that requires 3 x…
Read More Award-Winning Restoration – 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda
The Plymouth Hemi Cuda is now recognised as one of the most collectible of the original generation of muscle cars, it was first offered in 1970, but due to its significant cost increase over the other Cudas it sold in relatively limited numbers. Plymouth charged a $871 premium for the Hemi 426 V8 option –…
Read More The Jeep + Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet – 1956
This is the original Jeep and Robby the Robot (suit) from the exceedingly influential 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet – Amazingly they’re coming up for public sale as a twofer, and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be front and centre on the radar for every serious sci-fi collector in the world. The film…
Read More 1912 Indian Twin Board Track Racer
Indian Motocycle Back in the early part of the 20th century, Indian Motocycle were one of the most successful and prolific builders of both racing and road motorcycles in the world. Most people don’t typically associate Indian with racing, but the Indian factory team took the first three places in the 1911 Isle of Man…
Read More