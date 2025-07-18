This is the Blundstone 2406 Suede Chelsea Boot, it’s a unique version of the Tasmanian design developed in collaboration with American outfitters Huckberry, and it’s now available in limited production.

Unlike normal suede, which is highly-susceptible to water damage, these boots use a water-resistant suede upper – meaning you can wear them out in just about any weather you want without a worry in the world.

History Speedrun: Blundstone

Blundstone was founded in 1870, it was originally called John Blundstone and Sons, and the first shop was established in Hobart on the southern end of Tasmania. At this time, Tasmania’s economy was largely based around lumber and agriculture – as a result there were countless tens of thousands of working men who needed working boots.

There were many new immigrants to Tasmania in the mid-to-late 1800s, mostly from England, though there were also new arrivals from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and mainland Europe. Many of these new Tasmanians felt right at home, given the similarity of the island’s climate to what they were used to back in Europe.

In the early days there was relatively little local manufacturing, most goods were imported from mainland Australia, Britain, Europe, and the United States. Over time this began to change, thanks in part to men like John Blundstone who went from being importers to local manufacturers.

The Blundstone brand soon developed a reputation for long-lasting working boots and sales were swift. Soon they were supplying boots not just to Tasmanian workers but to workers across Australia, and eventually across the world.

The Blundstone 2406 Suede Chelsea Boot

These boots have a clever water-resistant suede upper, which means you don’t need to bother checking the weather report before leaving the house as you do with normal suede. They have a double-stitched upper and a lightweight, cushy outsole designed to stay comfortable on long treks.

The boots have XRD® Technology in the heel for improved shock absorption, a steel shank for extra support, a washable cushioned footbed, and those iconic pull tabs for easy on/off. They come in sizes from 8 to 13 US, and there’s a size guide on the store page to help you get it right first time.

They’re now available to buy only on Huckberry, they come with free US shipping and free US returns, with an MSRP of $135 USD. You can visit the store listing here if you’d like to get a pair.

Images courtesy of Huckberry