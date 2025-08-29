This is the ParkIt Voyager, it’s a remarkably clever piece of modern design that combines a comfortable folding chair, a backpack, a cupholder, and a cooler into a single unit – making it the ultimate camping and hiking companion.

The team behind ParkIt realized that when you’re hiking and you reach your destination, whether it be a waterfall, a mountain peak, or a pristine beach, the first thing you need is somewhere comfortable to sit down and a nice cold drink. So they created the Voyager to meet those needs.

History Speedrun: ParkIt Co.

ParkIt Co. was founded in Oceanside, California, in 2019 by Steven Wilcox with the idea of rethinking a product most people take for granted – the folding outdoor chair. The spark came during a beach gathering when a chair collapsed, leading Wilcox to wonder why such a common piece of gear hadn’t meaningfully evolved in decades.

His idea was to design a tougher, more functional chair that could be more comfortably carried, and that had a cooler built in under the seat where it would remain in the shade.

In April 2020, Wilcox launched ParkIt on Kickstarter with the company’s first product, the Voyager chair. The response was immediate, over 2,000 backers pledged more than $500,000, far surpassing his initial goal.

The Voyager stood out to many backers for combining classic design cues with new functionality – the built-in cooler, padded backpack straps, and interchangeable cupholders. Media coverage in Forbes, Men’s Journal, and The Wall Street Journal quickly helped the campaign gain worldwide momentum.

The company’s growth accelerated rapidly following its crowdfunding success. A case study from AdRoll noted ParkIt achieved over 1,000% growth in a single quarter, driven by clever digital marketing and a clear message about just how useful the Voyager was. Retail partnerships followed, with stores like Scheels and Sun Diego beginning to stock the Voyager by late 2024.

The company also emphasizes environmental responsibility, pledging 1% of annual sales to conservation efforts, and all products come with a 24 month warranty against manufacturer faults and defects.

The ParkIt Voyager

The ParkIt Voyager is made with an aerospace-grade aluminum frame to ensure it’s as light as possible whilst also being strong and immune to rust.

It has a tough woven polyester seat base and back, that comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns. The armrests are made from a teak-like material similar to that found on modern yacht decks, and each seat comes with cupholders that attach to the sides when needed.

The cooler bag under the seat base is designed to hold ice for 8+ hours, with storage pockets for the essentials and exterior side pockets. The Voyager’s padded shoulder straps made it a breeze to carry, and many owners report the only problem they face on the trails is other people regularly stopping them to ask where they got their folding backpack chair.

You can now buy the ParkIt Voyager direct from the company’s official online store here. It comes it a prolific variety of colors and styles and each costs $199.99 USD – this includes the seat, cooler, backpack straps, and cup holders.

Images courtesy of ParkIt