This is the Eton FRX2, it’s an emergency survival radio that can be charged from a regular power outlet or the integrated hand crank when the power is out. It connects to AM/FM/NOAA Weather Radio, and it can also be used as a USB smartphone charger and as an LED flashlight.

Emergency radios like the Eton FRX2 can be a lifesaver during natural disasters and other catastrophic events as they allow you to stay informed, learn about evacuation routes, and find out where you can source food and medicine if required.

History Speedrun: Eton

Eton based in Palo Alto, California, it’s an electronics company with an identity long tied to radios – first for hobby listening, and then later for emergency preparedness. The business was actually founded in 1986 as Lextronix, which operated as a US distributor of Grundig radios before developing their own product line.

Through the late 1980s and 1990s, the company built momentum focusing heavily on shortwave receivers and by licensing the Grundig name in the United States, a relationship that placed it very much in the specialist “world band” radio segment alongside established international names.

Eton also sold products as “Grundig Line” or “Grundig Edition” items, with Eton’s branding often appearing on packaging and documentation even when the front badge read Grundig.

Arguably the most important point in the company’s history came in the early 2000s as they pivoted slowly from shortwave radio gear into preparedness hardware. This was driven by a few factors, but mostly by the decrease in the number of short wave radio enthusiasts, driven in large part by the rapid adoption of the internet and mobile phones in the United States and around the world.

In 2002 Eton introduced the FR200, this was the company’s first hand-crank emergency radio, an early example of the category that pairs a radio with self-powered hand crank operation and some practical extras for power outages and travel. From there, the catalog widened into emergency and NOAA weather-alert radios, hand-crank and solar-powered devices, and other related emergency-preparedness products.

Eton continues to straddle two audiences, traditional radio enthusiasts who still want AM/FM/shortwave receivers, and preparedness buyers looking for multi-power emergency radios and alert-capable weather coverage. It has also sold officially licensed American Red Cross-branded radios, which remain best-sellers.

The Eton FRX2 Hand Turbine Weather Radio

This is the Eton FRX2, it’s a fully-functional AM/FM/NOAA weather radio designed for use in emergency situations, but it can also come in handy on camping trips thanks to its multi-functional design.

On the back of the FRX2 you’ll find a hand crank, this allows you to manually recharge the device when the mains electricity is out during emergencies or bad weather. It’s worth noting that you can charge it from a regular power outlet when the power is on, and the hand crank is just a backup.

You can also charge your USB devices from the hand crank, including your smartphone, GPS units, and rechargeable lanterns. An LED flashlight is also integrated into the design, as well as a solar panel on the side for solar charging when the sun is out.

It’s now available on the official Eton Amazon store here with an MSRP of $39.99 USD.

Images courtesy of Eton