The Spidi X-Nashville Boots have a design based on ’60s and ’70s military boots with a series of additions to make them ideal for use on a motorcycle.

Each pair has a water-repellent 1.4mm oiled cow leather upper, with rear leather flex areas (0.8mm thick), a padded collar for comfort, a YKK zipper, oiled shoelaces with metallic aglets, a breathable, barrel-dyed 0.8mm thick leather insole, combined with EVA comfort padding, and a vulcanized rubber sole with Touring engraving and perimeter milling.

For safety there’s a molyurethane malleolus protector combined with shock absorber material, a composite reinforced support on toe tip and heel, and they’re CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

Sizes range from 40 up to 47, and you can choose from either black or tan. Unlike many motorcycle boots, these are actually comfortable to wear on and off the bike, and you can even walk decent distances in them without hobbling.

