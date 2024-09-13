This is the Malle Tool Roll, and unlike most tool rolls, this one can be ordered with a full set of King Dick tools so it’s ready to use right out of the box.

Tool rolls are an essential addition to any vintage car, 4×4, or motorcycle – and an essential addition to many modern ones also. They allow you to pack the tools you’ll need in a compact form factor, then to roll them out for easy access when you need them by the side of the road or track.

Above Video: Malle London started out making motorcycle luggage, they’ve expanded over the years into apparel and other things, but they’re arguably best-known for their major motorcycle events which are held across Britain each year.

Malle London was founded by two British designers, Robert Nightingale and Jonny Cazzola, in 2012. The company was originally created with a simple goal in mind, to develop a robust, refined piece of motorcycle luggage that Nightingale and Cazzola wanted to use themselves.

They needed a bag that could be strapped to the back of their bikes, a 1969 Royal Enfield and a 1967 BSA respectively, to transport and protect their travel essentials when on and off the bike. In French the word “Malle” roughly translates to trunk or tool chest.

The company soon made a name for itself and sales were brisk. They expanded their product line to include apparel and a brand range of both motorcycle and general travel gear, and they began holding events.

These events have become juggernauts in their own right, including the Malle Mile, the Malle Mile Beach Race, the Malle Arctic Rally, the Malle Canyon, and the Malle Festival.

The Malle Tool Roll

The Malle Tool Roll comes in two sizes, the large or the small variant. Choose one will depend on how many tools you might need with you, as a general rule the older or cheaper your vehicle, the more tools you’ll need.

We’re showing you the larger size in this article, it can be ordered as an empty roll for £159 or with a full assortment of King Dick tools for £489. It’s made from durable oiled canvas, it uses heavy duty stitching throughout, military webbing, and bridle leather.

Inside you’ll find 22 tool pockets and 2 large slip pouches to hold smaller items. If you do opt for the version that comes with the tools, it will contain the following:

1 x Torch (Coast G19) high power pen style

1 x Combination Pliers 165mm (including parallel and radiused jaw faces, and cutting edge)

1 x Long nose pliers, 170mm (parallel and raidused jaw faces, and cutting edge)

Wrenches – 8” Adjustable

6 x combination (ring and open end) spanners

Socketry – all 3/8” square drive

1 x Ratchet

1 x Short extension

6 x Sockets

1 x spark plug socket

1 x slotted screwdriver

1 x crosstip screwdriver (King Dick 146, multi- fit)

1 x circuit test, with earth lead

1 x 9 piece hexagon wrench (Allen key) set, long arm, ball end.

1 x Tyre pressure gauge, pencil type

1 x Tyre valve tool

1 x Roll of Insulating tape, small selection of cable ties

This tool roll is ideally suited to car, 4×4, and motorcycle use – it can be strapped down, thrown in the trunk, or added to your kit bag for when it’s needed. Malle pride themselves on making gear that’ll last more than a lifetime if it’s cared for, and they offer a 30-day return or exchange policy for all orders.

