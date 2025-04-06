This is the Big Rock Candy Mountaineering El Cap Boot. It’s a classically-styled hiking boot that’s partially based on the French Varappe-style rock climbing shoe, making it ideal for a wide variety of outdoor conditions.

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering is based in the United States, and it was named for the Big Rock Candy Mountains – a famous series of caramel and chocolate fudge colored mountains just outside the town of Marysvale, Utah along the Sevier River.

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering was founded by Peter Middleton specifically to bring back the colorful, quirky history of the American outdoor clothing from the 1960s and 1970s.

Vintage clothing from this era is highly sought after, and Middleton felt there was ample space in the market to produce a modern line of apparel and gear based on the same styling cues – giving people the chance to buy it brand new instead of 50-60 years old.

Often abbreviated to BRCM, Big Rock Candy Mountaineering now produces a full range of jackets, pants, knitwear, tops, tees, bags, hats, shorts, and or course, boots and other footwear. All BRCM gear stays true to the era on which inspired it, but modern materials and methods are used to ensure modern levels of longevity and protection from the elements.

Interestingly, the Big Rock Candy Mountains in Utah, from where the company got its name, was named after a famous song by Harry McClintock and released in 1928. It’s a song about a hobo’s paradise, with cigarette trees, lemonade fountains, streams of alcohol running down the rocks, and hens that lay soft-boiled eggs.

The Big Rock Candy Mountaineering El Cap Boot

The El Cap Boot by Big Rock Candy Mountaineering was named after El Capitan, a vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park in California.

The El Cap Boot is based on the French Varappe-style climbing shoe, a hugely influential design that quickly became a must-have among climbers in Yosemite Valley – it would ultimately led to modern day climbing footwear.

The boots are built around a custom last for a more forgiving fit and as a result they can comfortably be worn daily. They have a leather upper, an interior lining, and an insole, as well as an ice axe leather ankle guard.

They have a resoleable Blake stitched upper, metal eyelets, and a rubberized leather toe, heel, and the base of the upper is also rubberized for waterproofing and longevity. These boots are made in Portugal and they come in sizes from 8 through to 13 US.

The El Cap Boot is now being sold through the online outfitters at Huckberry, each pair comes with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee – you can visit the store here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry