Documentary: This is the Last Dam Run of Likker I’ll Ever Make

This is the Last Dam Run of Likker I’ll Ever Make is a cult classic documentary about Popcorn Sutton, a legendary American Appalachian moonshiner and bootlegger.
Popcorn tragically committed suicide at age 62 rather than report to federal prison, after having been convicted of moonshining and illegal firearm possession.
He was born Marvin Sutton, but picked up his nickname after getting frustrated with a popcorn machine in a local bar, and taking vengeance on it with a pool cue.
Of Scottish-Irish ancestry, Popcorn came from a long line of moonshiners and bootleggers, and he discovered a love for writing later in life.
He wrote a popular guide to moonshining in 1999 called “Me and My Likker” – the New York Times review described it as “a rambling, obscene, and often hilarious account of his life in the trade”.
This documentary won a Regional Emmy Award and is considered essential viewing for any fan of moonshine or modern American history. It was filmed and produced by Sucker Punch Pictures, and you can grab a copy on DVD here if you’d like to keep a copy or give it as a gift.
Related Posts
The Flint and Tinder 10 Year Hoodie is entirely made in the USA, starting with cotton from the Mississippi Delta, with unshrinkable 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina, twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia, heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, and it’s all cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles. Each 10 Year Hoodie passes…
Read More
Meet Carroll Shelby Carroll Shelby started out as a chicken farmer before getting the racing bug, and despite a serious heart condition he managed career racing against the best drivers in the world – and frequently beating them. After being forced by his doctors to hang up his driving gloves in 1959 (after winning at…
Read More
To cut a long story short, a Gasser is style of American drag racing car designed to run on regular pump gasoline, rather than race fuel or ethanol. They run on gas, so they called them gassers. Despite the sensible name, there’s nothing at all sensible about the cars themselves. In fact they almost seem…
Read More
The Wonder Jet is a 1950 documentary about the development and early days of the jet engine. It includes both period footage and dramatic re-enactments, showing the early development of the first jet engines (and gas turbines) and the aircraft they were fitted too. Of course in the decades since this film left the editing…
Read More
After The Race is a boutique Belgian company that utilises the artistic talents of Edmond “Pogo” Thonnard – a man recognised as being one of the founders of European street art, along with others like Keith Harring, Banksy, Jef Aérosol, and Speedy Graffito. Each hood can be either a lightweight fibreglass unit or a real…
Read More
Les 24 Heures du Mans is a 34 minute film covering the Corvette entries at the 1960 Le Mans, the four cars were entered by Briggs Cunningham to accompany his brand new Jaguar E 2A – the car that would go on to become the E-Type Jaguar (or XKE if you live in a certain…
Read More