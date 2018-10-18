The Spidi Beta Motorcycle Jacket – Italian Style With Modern Safety Reading time: about 2 minutes. Clothing

The Spidi Beta motorcycle jacket is a new design from the Italian company designed specifically for people who want a full array of protection when riding, without looking like a stormtrooper.

Spidi pride themselves on their Italian design heritage, and it shines through on jackets like the Beta that look like the sort of thing you might find on the rack at Hugo Boss or Ferragamo.

The Spidi Beta Motorcycle Jacket

The fitted three-quarter length Spidi Beta H2Out jacket has a waterproof twin-layer laminated outer with an H2Out® waterproof and breathable membrane with a special Teflon coating to promote water run off.

Inside the jacket you’ll find an 80 gram fixed thermal lining as well as a removable quilted waistcoat with hollow fiber 80 gram thermal insulation. Removable Warrior impact protectors (certified En1621-1 level 1) are fitted in the shoulders and elbows, and there’s a pocket ready for optional Warrior level 1 and level 2 back protectors. The removable thermal lining gives the jacket genuine three-season usability, a feature that many jackets claim but few live up to.

For keeping your devices safe and dry the jacket has two waterproof exterior pockets and two waterproof internal pockets, there are also knitted cuffs for comfort that are coupled with a water-repellent barrier.

The front zipper runs top to bottom, it’s covered with a waterproof flap that’s held down with press studs to prevent flapping at speed. Reflective zones are included in various locations on the jacket to keep you visible at night, and the jacket is Class A certified as PPE protective apparel for motorcycle use (Pr En 17092-4:201).

Sizes – Colorways – Ordering

Spidi are offering the jacket in sizes ranging from S right the way through to XXXL and you can have any color you like, so long as it’s dark blue. The optional back protectors can be ordered from the “Customize” section of the store listing, with the full-length Warrior 510 back protector retailing for $69.90 USD.

