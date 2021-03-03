Sparrow V2 – A Minimalist Kangaroo Leather Wallet From Australia Reading time: about 1 minute. Australian

Gear



This is the Sparrow V2, it’s the second generation of the Sparrow wallet line from Tailfeather in Australia – a specialist company based in the Victorian Tallarook ranges of Australia’s east.

Tailfeather was founded over 10 years ago by husband and wife team Scottie and Natalia, and in the years since they garnered a reputation both at home and abroad for their handmade leather goods.

They developed the Sparrow V2 as a slightly slimmer version of the original, better suited to people who want to avoid the Costanza effect of an overloaded wallet.

Each one is made from natural kangaroo leather sourced in Australia, kangaroo leather is prized around the world for its toughness, and it’s becoming increasingly popular with leather workers in Australia and overseas.

The Sparrow V2 opens to reveal a 10 card capacity, it also has a traditional sleeve accessed at the top for carrying notes. It measures in at 103mm long and 77mm wide and it can be ordered in a black, hazelnut, or natural finish.

Each wallet starts as a pattern which is cut and trimmed by hand, the panels are hand-stitched, and the edges are then burnished with natural locally sourced beeswax.

Visit The Store

Ben has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2021