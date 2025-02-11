These are the Beacon 1020 sunglasses worn by Matt Damon in Ford v. Ferrari, by Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method, and by Ramón Rodríguez in the Will Trent TV series.

The Beacon 1020 was designed by Entourage of 7, a California-based company focused on bringing vintage Hollywood style back to the world of modern sunglasses. Countless celebrities have discovered the brand and wear them religiously, making the company one of the best-kept-secrets in the eyewear world.

Above Video: This is the theatrical trailer for Ford v Ferrari, a Hollywood blockbuster starring Matt Damon, Christian Bale, and Jon Bernthal.

Entourage of 7: A History Speedrun

Entourage of 7 started out in 2007 with Danish founder Jakob Talbo at the helm, based in Los Angeles, California. In 2013 the company joined forces with Bellinger House, and to this day Jakob Talbo is still the head of design at the company.

Talbo’s inspiration for Entourage of 7 has always been to create eyewear and sunglasses mixing classic and retro looks with a little pinch of Hollywood vintage, rolling in some of the bolder trends of the modern day.

The company’s glasses and sunglasses are known for their classic Japanese hinges with double rivets hammered into zyl acetate frames, some more recent designs also use laser cut aluminum alloys and titanium.

Many Hollywood celebrities have been wearing Entourage of 7 sunglasses for years, both on screen and off, but the brand is still relatively unknown outside of California – though most people have seen them on the silver screen whether they realize it or not.

The Beacon 1020 Sunglasses

The Beacon 1020 sunglasses became must-have items after they appeared on the face of Matt Damon in Ford v Ferrari, a film in which he memorably played the part of Carroll Shelby.

As mentioned in the introduction, this same model of sunglasses was worn by Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method, a role for which he won a Golden Globe in 2019. The Beacon 1020s also appear on the face of actor Ramón Rodríguez in the popular Will Trent TV series.

The Beacon 1020 sunglasses have translucent Zyl acetate frames made in Japan, with long-lasting and lightweight titanium hinges with double rivets for added strength. There are a number of lens options, including the Zeiss polarized Green/G-15 w/ AR, made by German manufacturer Zeiss – this is the same lens worn by Matt Damon in the film.

Images courtesy of Turnpike Films + Bellinger House